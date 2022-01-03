Texas fugitive wanted in wife’s death shoots, kills self in Florida, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Texas man on the run after being accused of killing his wife in October 2020 was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday they received a tip that Trent Paschal was at the Holiday Trav-L Park in Ocala.

The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the RV park and asked Paschal to exit a van before they heard a gunshot. Deputies entered the van and found Paschal dead.

Paschal had been arrested on murder charges in the death of his wife but was out on bond in April 2021 when authorities said he cut off his ankle monitor, robbed a salesman and fled in a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe, according to News 6 partner KPRC-TV.

Investigators said Paschal was hiding in the shower before jumping out and shooting his wife in the stomach, according to KPRC.