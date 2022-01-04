Report: Troopers find baby abandoned in box near freezing Alaska intersection

JUNEAU, Alaska – A newborn baby found abandoned in a box in the freezing cold on New Year’s Eve is in stable condition as of Monday, according to a recent ABC News report.

Alaska State Troopers were notified of a baby found along a rural Fairbanks, Alaska, intersection around 2 p.m. Friday, when the area wind chill factor was around 12 below zero, the report says.

The ABC News report said that Alaska has a safe haven law in which parents can legally surrender a baby younger than 21 days old under certain outlined conditions.

According to the ABC News article, Alaska State Troopers are looking for anyone with information on the baby.

