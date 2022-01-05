76º

2 in custody after woman shot, killed, Ponce Inlet police say

Police were called to Links Village Drive around 5 a.m.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

PONCE INLET, Fla. – Two people are in custody after a woman was killed in an early morning shooting in Ponce Inlet, according to police.

Police Chief Jeff Glazier said officers responded to a call of a person being shot along Links Village Drive around 5 a.m.

Investigators said a woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police did not release any information on the two people who were taken into custody nor did they say what led up to the shooting.

The police chief said the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney are now handling the investigation.

