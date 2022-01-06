🔓How to stop those annoying robocalls

The coronavirus pandemic has given phone scammers yet another opportunity to use robocalls to prey on consumers. But some new laws have been enacted to help put a stop to all those annoying calls. Plus, Consumer Reports says there are some simple things you can do, too.

While it might not seem like it, Consumer Reports said robocalls are on the decline; 4.1 billion were placed in October 2021. But a recent deadline imposed by the Traced Act requires carriers to certify that they’re using something called Shaken/Stir technology.

Nearly 7,000 carriers have complied so far. Shaken/Stir is designed to help identify spoofed calls that use a fake number to trick you into answering your phone. Those calls are labeled a risk or blocked altogether. The service is free, and there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of it.

But there are even more steps you can take to get as few robocalls as possible.

Ad

Whitelisting allows calls only from people on your contact list. You can search online for directions to install the tool on your Apple or Android phone. The downside is that you risk missing calls from, say, a doctor’s office or a delivery person whose number isn’t stored in your phone.

There are also third party call-blocking apps that can help. Some of them charge a fee, while others offer a free subscription or a free trial. CR says if you sign up for a free trial offer, just make sure to cancel before it’s over if you don’t want to be charged a monthly fee.

Depending on your phone and carrier, Consumer Reports said you may have to manually activate your phone’s call-blocking services.

Optimize Your Phone to Block Robocalls

Many cell phones offer a “whitelisting” tool that will allow calls only from numbers in your contact list.

But there’s a downside. It also blocks calls from people you may want to talk to, like a doctor or delivery person, who aren’t in your contacts. That means you have to either update your contact list or briefly turn off the tool when there’s an important call you don’t want to miss.

Ad

Here’s how to install the whitelist tool.

For iPhones (iOS 13 and later): To turn on Silence Unknown Callers, go to Settings > Phone, then scroll down, tap Silence Unknown Callers, and turn on the feature. Calls from unknown numbers are silenced and sent to your voicemail, and will appear in your recent calls list.

For Android phones: To turn on Block Calls From Unidentified Callers, tap the phone icon usually found at the bottom of your home screen, then at the top right corner of the screen, tap the three dots > Settings > Blocked Numbers. Enable Block Calls From Unidentified Callers by tapping the toggle switch on the right.

Google’s Pixel phones: These smartphones have a tool called Call Screen that’s built in and works automatically. When you receive a call from any number, you can tap Screen Call on your home screen and Google Assistant will answer it for you and ask the caller to identify himself or herself and the reason for calling. When a caller responds, a real-time transcript of the response is displayed.

Ad

If it’s someone you want to speak to, you can simply answer the call. If it’s a robocall, you can automatically report it to Google as spam as well as log it or blacklist it locally on your device. The tool will then block the number from calling you in the future. Note, though, that while this tool (and others like it) screens the call, it doesn’t prevent the phone from ringing and interrupting you.

Use Your Carrier’s Anti-Robocall Tools

Last year big phone carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon installed STIR/SHAKEN call-filtering technology that recognizes most legitimate phone numbers while weeding out or warning about suspicious numbers.

Carriers can also block suspect calls under the new TRACED Act that took effect last year.

For the most part, consumers don’t have to do anything to get these free services to work. Calls recognized as legitimate will be allowed through with an indication, such as a green check mark. Numbers not recognized as legit will either be blocked or allowed to ring with an alert indicating that the call is suspected to be spam or a scam.

Ad

But these services might not be automatically enabled for all phones on all carriers. You may have to activate the basic robocall blocking features on your phone. The steps (listed below) vary depending on the carrier.

Note that customers of smaller carriers, such as rural phone service providers, might not have access to these services yet, because many of these carriers are still implementing STIR/SHAKEN technology.

AT&T

AT&T offers Call Protect, which will display a “V” (for verified) on your caller ID for calls considered legitimate. It will also block potentially fraudulent calls by giving a busy signal. You’ll still get spam calls, but your caller ID will display Suspected Spam and a category like Political, Nonprofit, Telemarketer, Survey, or Robocaller.

How to Turn on Call ProtectOn the web, go to your myAT&T account overview. Find the My Digital Phone section and choose Check or Manage Voicemail & Features > Phone Features > Call Protect, then follow the prompts to turn on Call Protect.

Ad

T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers two free anti-robocall tools: Scam ID and Scam Block. Scam ID identifies and tags suspicious calls. T-Mobile One customers automatically get Scam ID. Other customers can activate it free. Scam Block is a more robust free tool, which, as the name implies, blocks calls before they ring. But customers need to activate this service.

How to Turn on Scam IDDial #ONI# (#664#), then press the call button.

How to Turn on Scam BlockDial #ONB# (#662#), then press the call button.

Verizon

Verizon automatically enrolls eligible customers in the free version of Call Filter, which detects spam and blocks high-risk calls. This option is available on a wide variety of phones. See the full list of compatible devices.

Verizon also offers a more robust paid anti-robocall tool called Call Filter Plus, which can block unwanted calls. It costs $3 per month per line for up to two lines. It’s $8 per month for three or more lines. Most Verizon phones come preloaded with the Call Filter app, which is necessary to activate Call Filter Plus. If your phone isn’t preloaded with the app, it’s available for download at the app store.

Ad

How to Activate Call Filter Plus

Android: Open Call Filter app, then tap Account > Subscription Status > Subscribe Now.

iPhone: Open Call Filter app, then tap Get Call Filter > Subscribe.

Online: Go to your account’s My Verizon section. Go to the Add-ons and apps page in My Verizon and select Manage Call Filter > Manage Add-on. Select which line you want to manage, and select the Call Filter Plus bubble under Choose Your Call Filter product. Choose whether to apply Call Filter to all eligible lines or choose Selected lines. You can get Call Filter Plus (Multiline) for accounts with three or more eligible lines for $8 per month per account. Click Continue > Confirm when the Confirmation screen appears.

My Verizon App: Open the My Verizon app. Tap the menu in the top left > Plans & Devices, then scroll down and tap Explore Add-ons. Scroll down to find Call Filter and tap Learn More, then choose a line to manage and tap Enroll > Call Filter Plus > Next. To sign up for Call Filter Plus (Single line), tap the $2.99/mo. per line Call Filter Plus option. To sign up for Call Filter Plus (Multiline) (requires three or more eligible lines), tap the $7.99/mo. for three or more lines Call Filter Plus option. Review your changes and tap “I accept the Terms & Conditions,” then tap Confirm.

Ad

Add More Robocall Protection

Downloading a third-party call-blocking app or signing up for your phone company’s separate robocall blocking service could provide even more protection.

Some of these apps charge a fee, and others offer a free subscription. But some “free” apps are free only for an introductory period and will automatically begin charging you a fee unless you cancel your subscription before the free trial ends.

These beefed-up services use algorithms, lists of blacklisted numbers, and proprietary technology to filter out suspicious calls and can supplement the call-blocking and labeling functionality of STIR/SHAKEN. They also give you more control to manually choose which calls can come through and which ones to block.

But you should consider potential privacy implications before downloading third-party apps, warns Maureen Mahoney, a policy analyst at Consumer Reports.

“There are few restrictions on what these companies can do with your data, so keep in mind that you’re trusting developers with sensitive information about your calls,” she says.

Ad

For even more privacy protection, there are premium services that offer tools such as access to a virtual private network (VPN) that can safeguard your data on public WiFi networks.