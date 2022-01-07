74º

‘Several tubs and bags:’ Ocala postal worker accused of stealing mail

Miranda Delee Farleigh, 25, delivered mail throughout The Villages

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

USPS South Orange (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OCALA, Fla. – A USPS employee in Ocala was arrested on mail theft charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced on Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, 25-year-old Miranda Delee Farleigh faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

The incident occurred on or around Nov. 23 when Farleigh’s boss “discovered several tubs and bags of U.S Mail in Farleigh’s possession that had been rifled (unlawfully opened),” a release read.

A criminal complaint shows investigators found piles of open mail in her car and bedroom.

Farleigh worked under contract delivering mail throughout The Villages for the Lady Lake Post Office for about six years.

