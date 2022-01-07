Ocala urges residents to reduce water consumption during maintenance project

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala city officials are urging residents to reduce their water consumption next week due to a water resources maintenance project.

The project is expected to go on from Jan. 10-16, according to he city’s Water Resources Department.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

City officials said they must do maintenance on “one of the two-million-gallon ground storage tanks located at the Water Treatment Plant,” a release read.

To reduce water use, residents, who are encouraged to practice water conservation not just this week, but every day, can shorten their shower time, stop or reduce irrigation, turn off faucets when not in use and wash only full loads of laundry.

For more information, call the City of Ocala’s Water Resources Department at 352-351-6772 or visit the city’s website.