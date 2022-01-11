FAA announces 5G buffer at MCO, 50 other American airports

The Federal Aviation Administration is restricting the latest 5G speeds for cellular devices at airports across the country next week.

The ban on 5G will take place in 50 American airports, and will last at least six months, due to potential signal interference with aircraft instruments, though experts say that kind of interference isn’t likely.

[TRENDING: Expert says 80% of Floridians will have had COVID by end of omicron wave | News 6 investigation prompts arrest over fraudulent deeds | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This comes as cell providers Verizon and AT&T are set to expand their 5G C-band next week.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is on the list of airports that will be without 5G, along with LAX, JFK and Chicago O’Hare.