66º

LIVE

Local News

FAA announces 5G buffer at MCO, 50 other American airports

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: National, Tech, Verizon, AT&T
(Nadeen Yanes, Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Federal Aviation Administration is restricting the latest 5G speeds for cellular devices at airports across the country next week.

The ban on 5G will take place in 50 American airports, and will last at least six months, due to potential signal interference with aircraft instruments, though experts say that kind of interference isn’t likely.

[TRENDING: Expert says 80% of Floridians will have had COVID by end of omicron wave | News 6 investigation prompts arrest over fraudulent deeds | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

This comes as cell providers Verizon and AT&T are set to expand their 5G C-band next week.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is on the list of airports that will be without 5G, along with LAX, JFK and Chicago O’Hare.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

email

twitter