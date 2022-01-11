Florida health experts promote HPV vaccine, annual exams to prevent cervical cancer

University of Miami pediatrician Judith L. Schaechter, M.D. (L) gives an HPV vaccination to a 13-year-old girl in her office at the Miller School of Medicine on September 21, 2011 in Miami. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CENTRAL FLORIDA – According to the Centers for Disease Control, cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for women in the U.S., but the number of women being diagnosed with cervical cancer has decreased over the last 40 years.

“[Cervical cancer is] very easy to detect at the earliest stage because we have pap smears and the HPV vaccine,” said Dr. Joel Cardenas, a gynecologic oncologist with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

According to Cardenas, the Human papillomavirus, or HPV vaccine is one of the most important tools in preventing cervical cancer.

[TRENDING: Expert says 80% of Floridians will have had COVID by end of omicron wave | News 6 investigation prompts arrest over fraudulent deeds | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Some people say 99% of cervical cancer [cases] are related to HPV,” Cardenas said. “The HPV vaccine can decrease the chances of having cervical cancer down the road and decrease the mortality”.

The HPV vaccine is recommended for children age of 11 or 12, but it can be given to children as young as 9 and to adults as old as 45.

“Many patients would still see the benefits of protections for a different type of HPV,” Cardenas said.

According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer could be the first cancer to be eradicated if 90% of all girls got the HPV vaccine by the age of 15.

Ad

“This is a very unique gynecologic cancer that we can actually prevent with a vaccine,” he said. “We do not have a vaccine to prevent endometrial cancer, we do not have vaccines to prevent ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer or any other cancer.”

Another tool in preventing cervical cancer and cervical cancer deaths is regular pap smears and screenings.

“We recommend pap smears start at the age of 21, and core testing with HPV [screenings] and pap smears from age 30 up to 65,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas did recommend those 65 and older continue to get regular screenings and pap smears, as the life expectancy for women continues to go up.

“We are seeing an increased rate of cervical cancer in patients who are 65 and older,” he said.

The symptoms of cervical cancer include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain or discomfort and abnormal discharge.

Ad

“Many patients may not have symptoms but they may already have pre-cervical cancer,” Cardenas said. “With early detection, treatment for pre-cervical cancer is very easy.”