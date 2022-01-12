Florida adds more than 71,000 new daily cases of COVID-19, CDC says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida recorded more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, coming close to a record set over the weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Florida recorded 71,742 for Tuesday. The record is 77,156, which was set on Saturday.

That’s an increase of 24,033 new cases from what was reported for Monday.

The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 cases in Florida 65,759.

The state has also added 40 new deaths in the last seven days.

There are also 11,055 patients confirmed with COVID-19 in Florida’s hospitals, up by 263 from the day before, according to the U.S. Dept of Health and Human Services and the Florida Hospital Association. Of those cases, 235 are children.

The FHA also says that in hospital intensive care units, 22.7% of adults have COVID-19.

Overall, Florida has recorded at least 4,878,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62,819 deaths since the start of the pandemic.