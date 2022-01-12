Hearing held for man accused of killing family in Celebration

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the man accused of killing his family inside a Celebration home, weeks before his trial is set to begin.

Anthony Todt is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty in the January 2020 killings of Megan Todt, 42, and their children, Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. The family’s dog, Breezy, was also killed.

During a virtual hearing in November, a trial date for Todt was set for Monday, Jan. 24.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and federal agents found Todt, a Connecticut-based physical therapist, inside the home alongside his family, who were all dead. Officials at the time were attempting to arrest Todt on health care fraud.

During a court proceeding in October, the defense argued there was no evidence the killings were tied to or related to the federal investigation. However, the prosecution said they only would have mentioned the federal investigation due to the federal agents being present during the time of the arrest.

The prosecution did not object to throwing the federal investigation out, so the judge ruled to dismiss it from the courts.

However, there was still a question of Todt’s mental state during the interviews. There was also the matter of what was said during the initial arrest. The arresting officer took the stand and it was learned that he did not read Todt his full Miranda rights.

Todt has since blamed his wife for the slayings in jailhouse writings.

The judge also ruled Todt can appear in court without handcuffs or chains. The judge did ban the mention of Todt’s last name as the German word for “dead” but will allow the jury to see photos of the victims’ bodies.