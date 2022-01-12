60º

Police make arson arrest following Orlando house fire that killed 1

Steven Clary, 49, is being held in Leon County jail before being expedited to Orlando

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Steven Clary, 49, faces first degree murder and arson charges. He is currently being held in Leon County jail. (Leon County Jail)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An accused arsonist was arrested in Tallahassee on Saturday after an Orlando house fire that left one man dead that same day, police said.

According to investigators, 49-year-old Steven Clary was pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol for a traffic violation nearly eight hours after the fire was reported. Clary attempted to flee troopers, but was subsequently apprehended.

Kevin Boeren, 24, was killed in the fire, which happened around 8:24 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Forest Avenue. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Clary faces first degree murder and arson charges. He is currently being held in Leon County jail, but is expected to be extradited back to Orlando.

