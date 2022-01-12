Police make arson arrest following Orlando house fire that killed 1

Steven Clary, 49, faces first degree murder and arson charges. He is currently being held in Leon County jail.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An accused arsonist was arrested in Tallahassee on Saturday after an Orlando house fire that left one man dead that same day, police said.

According to investigators, 49-year-old Steven Clary was pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol for a traffic violation nearly eight hours after the fire was reported. Clary attempted to flee troopers, but was subsequently apprehended.

Kevin Boeren, 24, was killed in the fire, which happened around 8:24 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Forest Avenue. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Clary faces first degree murder and arson charges. He is currently being held in Leon County jail, but is expected to be extradited back to Orlando.