Yes, ‘National Dress Up Your Pet Day’ is a thing. The unofficial holiday celebrated on January 14, started in 2009 by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Behaviorist, Colleen Paige, according to National Today.

It’s a day to celebrate our pets in style, so let’s show them off! (In a safe and fun way!)

Check out the slideshow of News 6 pets dressed up, and submit your own. We may feature you pet during our newscasts.