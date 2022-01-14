Woman attacked by bear while walking her dog in DeBary

DeBARY, Fla. – A woman walking her dog Thursday night in DeBary was attacked and injured by a black bear, which was then killed by Florida wildlife officials, authorities said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the woman was walking her dog around 9 p.m. when she was attacked by the bear.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and called 911 to report the attack, wildlife officials said. Her dog was not harmed.

FWC officers and Volusia County deputies found an adult female bear with her yearlings in a nearby tree, officials said. FWC bear biologists darted the adult bear in the tree and humanely killed it, per FWC policy to protect public safety.

Wildlife officials said the three 100-pound yearlings are old enough to survive on their own, so no attempt was made to capture them.

Anyone who feels threatened by a bear can call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC. To learn more about bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, visit MyFWC.com/Bear or BearWise.org.