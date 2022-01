A man was killed during a shooting in Ocala on Sunday evening, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The shooting occurred at Northwest 8th Street and Northwest 13th Avenue, police said.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Keith Boone, who died at the hospital, according to police.

The suspect may have left the scene on a bike, police said.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact 352-369-7000 or 352-368-7867.