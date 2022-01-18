Closest asteroid to Earth in next 2 centuries to fly by Tuesday, NASA says

Asteroid 7482 to zip by Earth on Jan. 18, 2022

A large asteroid is set to fly by Earth Tuesday afternoon.

NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies says it will pass within 1.2 million miles of our planet. The flyby is expected to take place on Tuesday at 4.51 p.m. EST.

The asteroid is estimated to be a kilometer wide and moving at 47,000 mph.

Scientists do not expect it to hit Earth, but NASA predicts it’s the closest an asteroid will come for the next two centuries.

Amateur astronomers should be able to spot it with a small telescope.

You can track the asteroid by clicking here.