News 6 celebrates Black History Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today is the first day of Black History Month.

For the next 27 days, News 6 will bring you unique stories Rooted right here in Central Florida’s Black communities.

We will explore everything from what it was like for the people who helped integrate local schools and a police department to a young woman experiencing life in her 20′s who was featured on a new Netflix show while celebrating her historically Black hometown of Eatonville, Florida.

You will also meet a woman who has dedicated her retirement years to saving a historic African American cemetery, learn more about famous Black artists and discover Black business leaders.

Look back with News 6 at all of the important milestones Black people have made here in Central Florida and the groundbreaking work that continues to shape our community this Black History Month.

If there is someone or something you would like to highlight this Black History Month, please email tbrowne@wkmg.com.