The New York Times bought Wordle. Here’s what it means for current players

ORLANDO, Fla. – The news Monday afternoon sent shockwaves through social media: Wordle has been bought by the New York Times.

The media company announced it was buying Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

“The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world,” Times officials said in a news release. “New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy. Our games already provide original, high-quality content and experiences every single day. Wordle will now play a part in that daily experience, giving millions more people around the world another reason to turn to The Times to meet their daily news and life needs.”

Wordle was created in fall 2021 by software engineer Josh Wardle. The free daily word game became a sensation, with millions of people now playing daily.

The game gives players six tries to guess the daily word, and keeps track of players’ scores, wins and losses.

Wardle released a statement on Twitter Monday, saying the game had brought people together, and he was grateful to people who shared personal stories with him.

“On the flip side, I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t been a little overwhelming,” Wardle said. “After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone.”

An update on Wordle pic.twitter.com/TmHd0AIRLX — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022

If you’re worried that you will lose access to Wordle through a New York Times paywall, the Times and Wardle say that won’t happen.

“At the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay,” the Times news release said.

“I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved,” Wardle said.

There’s been no word yet on when Wordle’s move to the New York Times will take place.