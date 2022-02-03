Enjoy artwork and food as Annual Mount Dora Arts Festival returns this weekend

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The 47th annual Mount Dora Arts Festival, presented by Mount Dora Center for the Arts, is happening this weekend at the streets of the historic downtown area.

The festival will start on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and run through Sunday, Feb. 6., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

There will be entertainment and artists from all over the country. More than 250 fine artists from a variety of different mediums will display their work along the streets, including digital art, paintings, clay, glass, photography, and jewelry.

And this festival is not just for art lovers - there will be music, wine, beer, cocktails and festival food.

Last year, organizers of the art festival said there would not be any food vendors attending. This year, Janet Gamache, Mount Dora Arts Festival coordinator, said in an email that the restaurants are open but can get very crowded and have a limited menu. She said there are food courts with live music and festival food can be found in different locations.

Ad

Gamache said the best tips for people who have not attended the festival before should wear comfortable shoes, bring cash and/or checks, and that Sunday is a less crowded day to attend.

Admission is free.

Although pets are allowed at the festival, Mount Dora Center encourages guests to leave their pets at home since the event can get crowded.

You can also sign up to volunteer for the festival.

If you’re not parking nearby, and since there are no large public parking areas, Gamache said guests can take the free shuttle, with pickup located at 900 N. Highland St. Mount Dora, FL (at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Highland Street).

While the festival is in the walking district of Mount Dora, guests can get close to the event on North Baker Street.

Click here for FAQs related to the festival.