Music, dancing and activities: Orlando Museum of Art hosts free Family Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Families can enjoy free fun at the Orlando Museum of Art this weekend.
The Orlando Museum of Art will be having a free Family Day event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Family Day will feature artist and illustrator James Ransome, while families can enjoy hands-on art and gallery activities, storytelling, music and dancing.
Musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform two Symphony Storytime @OMA concerts.
These concerts are geared towards families, combining live music, narration, and illustrations.
For Family Day, the story is “Just a Lucky So and So: The Story of Louis Armstrong” by Lesa Cline-Ransome and illustrated by James Ransome.
After the presentation, guests can participate in a book signing.
