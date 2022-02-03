Music, dancing and activities: Orlando Museum of Art hosts free Family Day

The Orlando Museum of Art will host Family Day this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with art activities for all ages.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Families can enjoy free fun at the Orlando Museum of Art this weekend.

The Orlando Museum of Art will be having a free Family Day event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Family Day will feature artist and illustrator James Ransome, while families can enjoy hands-on art and gallery activities, storytelling, music and dancing.

Musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform two Symphony Storytime @OMA concerts.

These concerts are geared towards families, combining live music, narration, and illustrations.

For Family Day, the story is “Just a Lucky So and So: The Story of Louis Armstrong” by Lesa Cline-Ransome and illustrated by James Ransome.

After the presentation, guests can participate in a book signing.

For more information, click here.