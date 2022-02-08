Longwood approves cleanup of land following reports of illegal activity

LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Longwood City Commission voted on Monday evening to foot the bill to clear landscaping on a plot of land owned by Seminole County.

The plot of land is located off Raven Avenue in Longwood.

Residents have complained about illegal activity in the wooded area. Officials said illegal narcotics use and indecent exposure have been reported by people who live in the area.

Longwood City Manager Clint Gioielli said their goal is to deter illegal activity by cleaning the landscaping in the area that can be difficult to access.

“We want to support those that are stuck living in less desirable conditions, but at the same time, protect the quality of life for our residents that live in the neighborhood nearby,” Gioielli said. “The goal of it is for us, for the city to maintain the property and keep it more presentable and ensure that there is nothing illegal going on at the site.”

Seminole County will continue to own the plot of land, the City of Longwood will simply foot the bill to control the maintenance of the area.