Man wearing pajamas sought after shot fired inside JCPenney at Seminole Towne Center

SANFORD, Fla. – Officers with the Sanford Police Department are searching for the man who fired a gun at the Seminole Towne Center around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness told police she was shopping in the men’s department at JCPenney and she heard a “pop” sound, the noise was similar to a gunshot.

The witness said she saw a young man wearing green and red pajama pants with a hole in the right side of his pocket, according to police.

She also said she could smell gunpowder, according to police.

Police recovered small bullet fragments from the scene, according to the incident report.