Victim killed in fall from rising Florida drawbridge identified as 79-year-old woman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The victim in a fatal fall from a Florida drawbridge has been identified as a 79-year-old woman.

Investigators say the woman, whose name has not been released, was walking her bicycle across the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach on Sunday when the drawbridge began to rise.

Police said the woman was about 10 feet from the end of the bridge and attempted to hang on to a railing but lost her grip. Officials said she fell five or six stories and landed on concrete. She died at the scene.

Officers say a bystander also tried pulling her to safety but wasn’t successful.

Police said the bridge is equipped with crossing arms and warning signals. They are now working to figure out why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was clear of any people.