Coffee prices soar to highest level in 10 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coffee prices are on the rise once again as prices hit a new 10-year record on Wednesday.

Economists say prices for coffee have more than doubled in the past year, due to supply chain issues and dry weather in Brazil.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

As a result of the rising costs, some companies have been forced to hike prices on canned coffee by as much as 5%.

Last week, Starbucks announced it would be raising prices for the third time in just a matter of months.