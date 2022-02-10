Volusia deputies arrest man accused of killing his mom

DEBARY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies arrested a man accused of killing his mother, according to the sheriff’s office.

David Rivera, 30, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his mother Belgica Rivera, according to deputies.

Deputies said Belgica Rivera was found unresponsive around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in her home on Sunrise Boulevard in DeBary.

Arrest in DeBary homicide: 2/9/22 CASE UPDATE: The son of a woman found dead in her DeBary home Wednesday afternoon has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. David Rivera, 30 (DOB 10/19/1991), was taken into custody late Wednesday outside a Save-a-Lot grocery store in Deltona, where deputies spotted him and recognized him as a person of interest developed in the investigation. He was linked to the homicide using an ANDE Rapid DNA system that allowed deputies to quickly process blood found on his clothing. The victim, 55-year-old Belgica Rivera, was discovered unresponsive around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in her home at 261 Sunrise Blvd., DeBary. Responding deputies and detectives observed signs of a struggle and a large amount of blood on and around Ms. Rivera, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her injuries appeared to have been caused by an edged weapon. Through interviews and further investigation, detectives learned the victim had been in an argument with her son about three days ago, and that he had a history of violent and threatening behavior toward her. A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert was issued for Rivera, and around 10:30 p.m. a Sheriff’s Office watch commander spotted him outside the Save-a-Lot at 1382 Howland Blvd., Deltona. Rivera initially resisted deputies by providing a false name and resisting efforts to identify him using a Rapid ID fingerprint scanner. Upon taking Rivera into custody, deputies noticed dried blood on his clothes. Using the ANDE Rapid DNA instrument, detectives were able to process the DNA sample from the blood on Rivera’s clothing and discover it matched the victim’s. The ANDE technology shortens the time it takes to process DNA evidence to hours rather than days, weeks or months. Rivera made spontaneous statements to detectives that implicated him in his mother’s death. Other evidence from the scene also linked Rivera to the homicide. Rivera’s previous arrests include one that stemmed from a 2016 incident involving his mother. After an argument, Rivera climbed a tree and killed one of his mother’s dogs by hanging it. He threatened to hang himself as well, but was eventually taken into custody after an approximately 8-hour standoff with deputies. Rivera was charged with felony animal cruelty in that incident. He is being held without bond today at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 10, 2022

The sheriff’s office said investigators observed signs of a struggle and a large amount of blood on and around Belgica Rivera.

Investigators said her injuries were caused by an edged weapon.

According to online records, detectives learned the victim was in an argument with her son around 3 p.m. prior to her death.

The suspect has had a history of being violent and threatening toward his mother, according to deputies.

A “be on the lookout” alert was issued for David Rivera and he was spotted outside of a Save-a-Lot on Howland Boulevard in Deltona around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies said they were able to identify him using a fingerprint scanner.

Investigators said they noticed dried blood on the suspect when they took him into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the blood on his shirt matched the victim’s.