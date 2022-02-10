Volusia deputies investigate suspicious death of DeBary woman

DEBARY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a DeBary woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the victim’s home on Sunrise Boulevard around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and no preliminary cause of death has been determined at this time.

Investigators said this is an active investigation and the incident does not appear to involve a random act.

The sheriff’s office does not believe there is a threat to the community at large.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.