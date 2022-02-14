Central Florida pollen count expected to increase throughout the week

ORLANDO, Fla. – While a Central Florida spring is just around the corner, so is a less loved feature of this time of year: Pollen.

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos explains that higher pollen counts are expected by the end of this week in Central Florida as the breeze and warmer weather picks up.

[TRENDING: These senior citizens gave their best Valentine’s Day advice | Historic Orlando hotel was mecca for African American celebrities of the ‘60s, ‘70s | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

These higher counts are thanks to the biggest pollen producers this time of year — oak, grass and juniper, according to Campos.

A medium-range of pollen is expected on Monday and Tuesday, but a high range of pollen is expected to round out the week on Wednesday and Thursday, Campos explained.

So, as the weeks warm up, make sure to grab your allergy medication to alleviate symptoms of increasing amounts of pollen in the air.