‘Practice Patience:’ Volusia hoteliers, restaurateurs face staff shortages ahead of Speedweek

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – It’s Speedweek in Daytona Beach and speedway officials said the race on Sunday is officially sold out.

The events start on Monday night to kick off the 64th year of the big race. Volusia County businesses are ready for the boost that comes with it, but ask customers to practice patience as they still deal with staff shortages.

More than 100,000 people will travel to Daytona Beach this week for Speedweek events and races.

“From a grandstand perspective there are 101,500 seats, then you add on all the hospitality in the infield, all the campers, all of the rivers, and all of ours suites, it’s a lot of people that are going to be here,” Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said.

Kelleher said unlike last year, there’s no limited capacity for the pandemic and interest in the sport has gained traction.

“All of the momentum that we’re having with the new Nascar NextGen car just speaks to the health of the sport,” he said.

Local hotel owners are feeling the boost this week.

Bob Davis, president of Volusia’s Lodging and Hospitality Association, said most are sold out Thursday through Sunday.

“Rates are a little bit higher and so occupancy is good and all of the hoteliers seem to feel that we’re doing good for the times that we’re in,” he said.

It’s also one of their most stressful years to host the influx of guests.

“Nobody is up to full capacity with employees but they’re doing the best they can,” he said.

Davis, who also owns Perry’s Resort in Daytona Beach Shores, said most hotels have their current employees doubling up on duties -- while they try to hire.

“A lot of folks are using independent agencies to bring in folks from out of state and out of the country on special permits,” he said.

With the staffing issue affecting all businesses in the hospitality industry, Davis said to be prepared to have more patience this Speedweek.

“I would say it’s stressing a lot of management out and going even further, restaurants, bars, services, you can’t get the service you’re accustomed to,” he said.