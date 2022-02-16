Seminole County names building in honor of 1st Black student to integrate schools

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is naming a building at Sanford Middle School on Wednesday in honor of the first African American student who integrated schools in the district nearly 60 yeas ago.

It’s an honor decades in the making for Ingrid Burton Nathan.

“I didn’t think it would happen,” Nathan said.

Nearly 60 years ago, Nathan became the first Black student to integrate Seminole County Public Schools.

She spoke to News 6′s Ginger Gadsden during the latest episode of Real Talk, Real Solutions, recalling the night before she was set to attend Sanford Middle School back in 1964 at 14 years old. She said she got a threatening phone call from a white parent.

“She told me not to go to the white school. ‘Tell your parents that you don’t want to go to that white school. Don’t you go to that white school tomorrow,’” Nathan said. “And I said, ‘Yes ma’am. I will’ and I hung (up) the phone. I said nothing. I just went to bed.”

The next day she said her father drove her to school. The ninth grader was escorted by police. She remembers on that first day, everyone was nice to her, but after that she said she was on her own. She described her time at Sanford Middle School as lonely.

“My experience at Sanford Middle was one of just being on my own, alone, not associating in groups,” she said.

Nathan said things changed when she went to Seminole High School the next year. Nathan said she was bullied, wasn’t allowed to join clubs and students accused her of cheating.

She didn’t let any of that stop her. Nathan graduated in the top 10% of her class and then went on to Florida Southern College to study Spanish.

She eventually returned to Seminole County to teach Spanish for nearly 40 years at Lake Brantley and Lake Mary high schools.

She told Gadsden she shares her story so it’s never forgotten.

“After we’re gone there will be no more witnesses to what happened,” Nathan said.

Gadsden agreed.

“Which is why it’s important that we have this conversation now so it’s on the record so people will remember it and it will not be forgotten,” Gadsden said.

SCPS is honoring Nathan’s bravery and sacrifices on Wednesday during a building naming ceremony at Sanford Middle School. The district said her legacy is not only about the courage she had to change history, but also how her story serves as a symbol of hope for future students to never give up.

“When they told me I said, ‘Wow.’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Nathan said.

The naming ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Sanford Middle School.