WATCH LIVE: Voting rights activist Desmond Meade speaks in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition — with executive director Desmond Meade and hundreds of returning citizens in tow — will spend Wednesday in Tallahassee to observe Returning Citizens Legislative Advocacy Day 2022.

Meade, a former felon whose own civil rights were restored in October, is scheduled to speak from the steps of the Florida Capitol building at 11 a.m., according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Closed department store transformed into 2-story entertainment center in Sanford mall | VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The theme for Advocacy Day 2022 is “Our Vote, Our Voice, Our Vision,” with the goal of bridging the gap between key elected officials of differing party affiliations, the coalition said.

Fellow FRRC leaders and those in the crowd seek to meet with lawmakers and advocate for new policies to return employment, housing and voting opportunities to previously incarcerated individuals and their families impacted by non-violent and non-sexual felony convictions, according to the release.

News 6 will livestream the conference at the top of this story when it begins.