Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy from Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Terry Reed was last seen in the area of 4100 North McDill Avenue in Tampa and was wearing a blue pullover shirt with blue sweatpants and gray shoes.

Investigators said the child might be in the company of Kami George and Matthew Leighton. FDLE said they may be traveling in a 2010 red Toyota Camry with the Florida tag of LBEZ01.

Investigators said the Camry has visible damage to the passenger side door.

Police said if anyone locates Leighton or George they should not approach them. Anyone who locates Reed, George or Leighton should call 911 immediately.