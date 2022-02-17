65º

Wrong-way driver dies in crash in Ormond Beach, FHP says

Crash happened on State Road 40 in area of Appaloosa Lane

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday a 59-year-old man for an unknown reason was driving westbound in a Chevy Blazer in the eastbound lane of State Road 40.

Troopers said a Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading eastbound on State Road 40 in the area of Appaloosa Lane.

Investigators said the front of the Blazer hit the front of the Ram and the driver of the of SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the Halifax Medical Center with serious injuries, according to FHP.

FHP said the crash is under investigation.

