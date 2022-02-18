🔓In the market for a car? Consumer experts share top picks of 2022

The cost of a new car or truck continues to climb with supply shortages and factory shutdowns due to the pandemic.

So when it comes to a new vehicle, you definitely want to get something worth waiting for and paying for.

The Consumer Reports Cars team sorted through data from more than 50 tests along with information about reliability, owner satisfaction and safety to determine this year’s top vehicles.

“All of our Top Picks come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. These safety features have been proven to save lives. And new for this year, top picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking,” said Consumer Reports Auto Expert Jennifer Stockburger.

If your budget is under $25,000, Consumer Reports said the Nissan Sentra is a low cost, high value sedan.

Consumer experts consider the Honda Accord the definitive family sedan, with a roomy interior, pleasant ride and impressive fuel efficiency.

If miles-per-gallon is the key to your heart, the Toyota Prius will wow you with 52 miles per gallon!

“The practical Prius, and also Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, remain the benchmark for hybrids. In fact, it’s been one of our top picks for 19 years,” said Stockburger.

Nissan’s Rogue Sport was the top SUV starting under $25,000. And it comes standard with key safety equipment that are add-ons for competing models.

Other SUVs on the list include the 3-row Kia Telluride, the Lexus RX and Toyota’s RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E makes its debut on list. The pony blends being green with a fun-to-drive character and SUV versatility.

And for the truck-lovers out there, Consumer Reports suggests you check out the Honda Ridgeline. The American-made pickup has redefined what a truck can be: it’s a good fit for the commuter, family chauffeur and weekend warrior.

Consumer Reports said prices for new cars and trucks continue to climb; up 12.2-percent over the past year, driven by pandemic-related factory shutdowns, as well as a shortage of computer chips. But there is a silver lining. Your trade-in will never be worth more than it is today, and that may put you in a better position to purchase a newer car.

Do you have any of the vehicles listed below? Share your experiences with these top picks below in the comments.

