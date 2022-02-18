Kennedy Space Center announces 2 new bus tours

A look inside Kennedy Space Center's Hangar C, part of the new "Rise to Space Tour."

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The Kennedy Space Center announced Thursday it will offer two new bus tours for guests.

Both tours will give guests an “opportunity to get closer to space,” according to a press release.

The “Cape Canaveral Early Space Tour” — available Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday — begins at the Air Force Space & Missile Museum at Pad 26 on Cape Canaveral, the site of the first successful launch of a manmade satellite in the U.S.

Guests will then visit sites of launches such as the Mercury and Gemini spacecraft, as well as the memorial site for the Apollo I crew.

“Cape Canaveral Early Space Tour” will cost $25 plus tax per adult, $19 plus tax for children 3-11.

The “Cape Canaveral Rise to Space Tour” — available Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — offers access to restricted and historic areas of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A space expert will lead guests to some historic sites, including Hangar C, the first permanent and oldest surviving structure at the Cape built and used for missile assembly.

“Cape Canaveral Rise to Space Tour” will cost $75 plus tax.