Carnival Cruise Line to relax mask mandates in March

Carnival Cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.

Beginning March 1, masks will be recommended but not required.

The company says there may be certain venues and events where you’ll have to wear a mask.

Masks on board cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival Corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced earlier this month it would also no longer be requiring masks on cruises sailing out next month.