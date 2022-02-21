FDA considering 4th COVID-19 dose as early as fall

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 shots during pregnancy may protect babies after their born and lead to fewer infants needing hospitalization. That's according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced it may be recommending a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot as early as this fall.

Right now, the FDA said the shot would only be recommended to those with weakened immune systems but as experts continue to track emerging variants, a fourth dose may be encouraged for all Americans.

[TRENDING: Man fatally shot by police at Winter Park wedding reception | Florida solar customers, others shocked over new charge on electric bills | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline across the U.S. and as Florida’s positivity rate falls to 8.2%.

Both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have to agree on an additional dose before one is added to the general public.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House news briefing last week that as COVID-19 rates decrease, the government is considering eliminating mask guidelines.