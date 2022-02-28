Crazy video: Driver uninjured when tractor-trailer plunges off bridge

WESTON, Mass. – A big rig driver walked away from a terrifying crash that was caught on camera in Massachusetts.

The crash happened Saturday in the town of Weston.

Investigators say the truck was traveling on Route 95 when the tractor-trailer went off a bridge and dropped into the Charles River.

Police say the driver was able to get on top of the tractor-trailer and waited for help to arrive.

Officers say the driver was taken to the the hospital as a precaution but was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.