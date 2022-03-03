Central Florida organization aims to make tennis more accessible

John and Albert Richards (the latter pictured above) started Posh Rock Tennis Foundation to make the sport more accessible to children who might not otherwise get the opportunity to practice and play.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida has played a role in producing many tennis superstars.

Jim Courier grew up in Dade City, female greats — like Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens — have been trained here. And don’t forget about the GOAT, Serena Williams, who currently lives just north of Miami.

Despite the successes, tennis has a reputation of being a sport reserved only for the elite. Minority players have been underrepresented for decades. And two Florida brothers are trying to change that.

John and Albert Richards grew up in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Their father played tennis and raised his boys to love the sport.

“We were these kids. So, we wanted to provide opportunities for kids who didn’t have it,” John said.

John Richards, pictured above, started the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation with his brother, Albert Richards. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

So, the brothers started Posh Rock Tennis. The organization has formed partnerships with the USTA Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club and the Special Olympics to make the sport more accessible for everyone regardless of how much money they have.

Elite-level tennis is expensive. Between pricey lessons, tournament fees and equipment, the costs add up quickly. Imani Beharry has been training with Posh Rock for 8 years.

“They are excellent people. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them,” he said said.

Beharry currently has a Universal Tennis Rating, or UTR, of 8.6. Thanks to all the training, he’s expected to score a full-ride scholarship to play the game he loves. He estimates Posh Rock has given him about $200,000 worth of lessons, gear, and tournament fees.

“He’s one of the perfect examples of what our foundation can do,” Albert said.

For all their hard work and results, John and Albert Richards are this week’s “Getting Results Award Winners.”

Congratulations to the coaches and players, who are certainly destined for great things. If you would like to donate, click here to visit Posh Rock Tennis’ website.