Florida man killed when bulldozer crushes port-a-potty, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County man was killed when he was crushed by a bulldozer while inside a port-a-potty, according to deputies.

The incident happened Friday at the Polk County North Central Landfill.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the bulldozer was driving up an embankment at the landfill with the front blade of the vehicle several feet above the ground, preventing the driver from seeing around it clearly. Once the driver was level on the embankment, he began to turn his bulldozer and heard a loud crumble, officials said.

The driver said he was unaware the port-a-potty was near the staging area, according to the sheriff’s office. When he went to see if anyone was inside, he found the victim, a 40-year-old employee, unresponsive, deputies said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted and an autopsy will be conducted at a later date.