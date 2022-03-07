🔓Win Apopka International Jazz Fest tickets

Music lovers, we’ve got eight pairs of tickets to the Apopka International Jazz Festival to give away to our News 6 Insiders!

Insiders can enter to win between 8 a.m. on Monday, March 7, and 12 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Eight lucky winners will each get a pair of tickets to attend the Apopka International Jazz Fest.

The Apopka International Jazz Festival takes place Saturday, March 19, at the Apopka Amphitheater at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka.

The festival includes an evening of music with headliner Jeffrey Osborne along with talented jazz artists like Dee Lucas, Lori Williams, Nestor Torres and Hiroshima. There will also be food and beverage vendors and pop-up shops in the park.

Proceeds from the Jazz Festival will benefit Central Florida organizations including Boy Scouts and the Wekiva High Band Program. Music programs are something performers said are essential to character development, especially at a young age.

Tentative Performance Schedule*

4 p.m. - Gate Opens

5:15 p.m. - Dee Lucas with special guest Lori Williams

6 p.m. - Nestor Torres

7 p.m. - Hiroshima

8:15 p.m. - Jeffrey Osborne

*Schedule may be subject to change.