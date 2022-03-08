OB-GYN, ‘Forgotten Trimester’ blogger reflects on evolution of women’s health

ORLANDO, Fla. – During Women’s History Month, we highlight an OB-GYN dedicated to caring for women.

Dr. Megan Gray spends day and night delivering babies at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies. She took time during a recent busy 12-hour-shift to talk reflect on her career and what the path to becoming a physician was like for her.

“It’s fun to care for women and educate women and empower women about their health,” Dr. Gray said.

While her initial plan was to specialize in orthopedics, Dr. Gray said she made a quick pivot after delivering a baby on the OB-GYN rotation.

“It was their first child, and everybody in the room was crying and I was like wow, this is incredible,” Dr. Gray said.

She talked about the years of medical school and residency, saying the steps to becoming a physician are challenging for everyone.

“I feel like women historically have had a harder time accessing care, and getting the right care, so it’s nice to see a ton of women entering the field and caring for each other,” Dr. Gray said.

In fact, the majority of OB-GYNs are now women, but it wasn’t always that way. In 1970, only 7% of them were women, now, it’s more like 60%. Dr. Gray said it wasn’t until she was looking for a job that she noticed mothers face a different kind of pressure.

“I’m of childbearing years, so I think the idea that I could go out because I could get pregnant and not be able to fulfill my duties for a period of time was more of a detractor when I was looking for jobs, than maybe a male counterpart,” Dr. Gray said.

After eight years at Winnie Palmer Hospital, Dr. Gray’s work to coach women goes beyond the hospital, as a mother and author of the “Forgotten Trimester: Navigating Self Care after Birth.” She also interacts with followers on social media about motherhood and postpartum life.

You can find Dr. Gray on Instagram @ForgottenTrimester.