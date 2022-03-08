Sticker shock: Gas prices shatter record high. Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the war in Ukraine is causing gas prices to surge, analysts say the cost to fill-up has now reached a new record.

According to AAA, the average price for gas in the United States on Tuesday stood at $4.17 per gallon, up from $4.06 the prior day. The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is $4.15, AAA said.

The previous record high of $4.10 a gallon was set in 2008 ahead of the U.S. Great Recession and housing crisis.

With inflation also leading to higher prices of food and household items, some lawmakers have called on the government to take action.

“When we can produce more than enough oil to make up for whatever it is we buy from Russia. I just don’t get it,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said. “The only explanation is that this religious zealotry on this green New Deal stuff makes that an impossibility and it’s going to lead us to a ridiculous policy decision.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden is onboard with alleviating some of the burden at the pump, but there are no plans for a significant policy change.

“If we’re looking to the future and what we can do to prevent this from being a challenge in future crises, the best thing we can do is reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil,” Psaki said. “That will help us have a reliable source of energy so that we’re not worried about gas prices going up because of the whims of a foreign dictator.”