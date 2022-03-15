Motorcycle gang members arrested after shot fired at New Smyrna Beach resort

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Three motorcycle gang members and a woman were arrested Tuesday after a shot was fired during a fight at a New Smyrna Beach resort, police said.

New Smyrna Beach police said three Outlaw Motorcycle Club members and a “female associate” were arrested after the incident, which happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the Islander Beach Resort at 1601 S. Atlantic Avenue.

Stacy Tongue, 45, was arrested on a charge of battery; Mark Tongue, 56, of Wisconsin, was arrested on a charge of felony battery; Samuel Stumpf, 47, of Iowa, was arrested on charges of battery, carrying a concealed firearm and aggravated assault; and Ken Foerster, 60, of Illinois, was arrested on a charge of battery.

Mark Tongue, Stacy Tongue, Ken Foerster and Samuel Stumpf were all booked into Volusia County jail. (New Smyrna Beach Police Department)

Police said several adults got into an argument and some men got into a physical fight. A man involved in the fight fired a gunshot into the air, and the group ran away, police said.

A victim suffered a laceration and received medical attention, but police did not disclose any other details about the injury.

It’s not known what prompted the fight.

All four suspects were booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.