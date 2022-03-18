89º

NASA, SpaceX update target launch date for Crew-4 mission

Launch targeted no earlier than April 19

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

The official crew portrait of the SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts representing NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. From left are, Pilot Robert Hines, Mission Specialists Samantha Cristoforetti and Jessica Watkins, and Commander Kjell Lindgren. Hines, Watkins, and Lindgren are NASA astronauts and Cristoforetti is an ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced Friday a new target launch date for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station.

The upcoming Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s six-ever crewed flight. The space agency and company were originally targeting no earlier than April 15 but they have shifted to no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 because the Ax-1 crewed mission was delayed until at least April 3.

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines and Kjell Lindgreen, along with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will be carried to the space station from Kennedy Space Center in a new Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket, NASA says.

In a recent training session, the crew took part in simulations “focused on undocking and department” from the ISS.

“All four astronauts practiced in a high-fidelity simulator of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, complete with flight-realistic hardware, displays, and seats. Each astronaut gained experience suiting up and configuring the spacecraft for departure,” NASA said.

