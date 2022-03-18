Shake Shack opening 1st Florida location with drive-thru in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Shake Shack is opening its first Florida location with a drive-thru window which will be only the fourth drive-thru location across the company.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The new drive-thru spot is set to open on Thursday, March 24 at 11637 Daryl Carter Parkway as part of Vineland Pointe, according to a news release.

Rendering of new Shake Shack location in Orlando (Shake Shack)

This will be the fifth Shake Shack to open in the Orlando area and will feature a split kitchen — one for dine-in and one dedicated to drive-thru customers.

The company said it will be giving away specialty items from Orlando business Hellcats USA as well as Shake Shack branded swag. The store will also be donating $1 from every sandwich sold on March 25 to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Ad

[TRENDING: Do you use someone else’s Netflix password? New test will charge for sharing | DeSantis backs pilots suing CDC over mask mandate on airplanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The company debuted its first drive-thru location in Minnesota in December 2021. Shake Shack said it plans to open at least 10 more drive-thru locations in 2022 among the 45 to 50 new stores it hopes to open this year.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: