WATCH: Crane guides gator off Eagle Creek golf course

ORLANDO, Fla. – You have to see it to believe it.

News 6 viewer Dave Schultz sent a video of a sandhill crane coaxing a gator off the cart path at the Eagle Creek golf course Thursday.

The video shows a cautious crane approaching a very still gator.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Schultz said he has never seen something like this happen at the golf course. He said his first thought was “this isn’t going to end well.”

The alligator was crossing the 18th fairway when he recorded the video, he said.

Watch the rest of the video to see the interaction.