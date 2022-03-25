Texas man accused of calling in bomb threat to Longwood school

Ethan Curtis was arrested in Texas on Thursday, March 24

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in Texas arrested a man Thursday in connection with several threatening calls, including to a school in Longwood.

Ethan Curtis, 27, is accused of calling in a bomb threat to Longwood Elementary School on Thursday.

The Longwood Police Dept. says the threat forced them to put the school on lockdown; no device was found.

Then the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Winter Springs Police Dept. helped track down the phone number the call came from and identified the phone as belonging to Curtis, who lives in Texas.

It so happens several threatening calls were also made from the same phone number to several places in Guadalupe County, Texas, according to detectives.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Curtis on local charges, while Longwood detectives got a search warrant for the phone call here in Central Florida.