Completely preventable: Florida doctor discusses importance of colorectal cancer screening

ORLANDO, Fla. – Colorectal cancer — cancers rooting from both the colon and the rectum — is the third most common type of cancer in the U.S.

According to the National Cancer Institution, eight out of every 10 new cancer diagnoses will be a colorectal cancer.

“It is the third leading cause of death in the U.S.,” said Dr. Haane Massarotti, a colon and rectal surgeon at Cleveland Clinic Indian River.

As common as colorectal cancer is, Massarotti says it’s important for all people to get screened annually starting at age 45 if they have no family history.

“If you have a family member with colorectal cancer, we recommend you get screened at either 10 years before the age of their diagnosis or at 45, whichever comes first,” she said.

Five to 10% of all cancers are hereditary, according to the National Cancer Institution, meaning if you have a family history of colorectal cancer you are much more likely to be diagnosed with it later in life.

Other risk factors for colorectal cancer include having Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

One of the reasons that screening is so important is because colorectal cancer is mostly asymptomatic until the cancer is more advanced, Massarotti said.

“In general, if you’re having symptoms, [the cancer] is pretty advanced by that stage,” she said. “You will not know if you have a polyp, that’s why we recommend you get a screening colonoscopy when you feel well.”

According to Massarotti, one of the main reason she sees for people not getting screened is not wanting to do a colonoscopy. Though it might be uncomfortable to think about, colonoscopies are the best way to detect colorectal cancer and treat precancerous polyps, she said.

“A colonoscopy isn’t so bad, I’ve undergone two of them,” Massarotti said. “you’re asleep for it, it’s very quick, it’s very comfortable. There’s no pain.”

If you are experiencing any bleeding, weight loss, bloating or have any sort of low blood count, you should get screened as soon as possible, Massarotti said.

She also recommends those who think they are experiencing hemorrhoids get screened whenever they can.

“Patients will often think they have hemorrhoids but about 50% of the time, there’s an underlying problem with another portion of the colon,” Massarotti said. “The most important thing is that you get examined by a specialist”.

According to Massarotti, if caught early enough, and with the proper screening techniques, colorectal cancer is completely preventable.