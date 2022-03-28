🕬SOUND OFF! Was the Oscars joke slap-worthy or no?

Yes, we all saw it ... “the slap” during the 94th annual Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.

When Will Smith marched onto the Oscars stage and smacked Chris Rock, the unpredictable moment served as a jarring interruption to Hollywood’s feel-good celebration.

But once Smith returned moments later to accept his first-ever Academy Award, he delivered a tearful apology for an act sure to overshadow his milestone achievement. He seized the opportunity during Sunday night’s awards to speak on being a fierce defender just like his tennis dad character Richard Williams from “King Richard.”

Smith felt like the protector of many including his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, after Rock made a joke about her appearance that didn’t sit right with him.

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

This comes after a joke was made earlier in the show referencing Will’s marriage to Jada. Actress Regina Hall made a joke about having to call certain actors to the stage for COVID testing. (The actors she thought were good looking and single, except for Will.)

“Will Smith,” Hall said. “You’re married, but you know what? You’re on the list and it looks like Jada approved you, so you get on up here!”

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

