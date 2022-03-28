🔓 Win pair of tickets to Brews Around the Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – News 6 has teamed up with the Sanford Zoo to give away two pairs of tickets to Brews Around the Zoo.

Insiders have a chance to win one of two pairs that is available to give away.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is in the process of making upgrades to animal habitats and zoo maintenance. The zoo is a nonprofit depending on ticket sales and fundraisers to pay for maintenance and upgrades.

“Some projects can range for $100,000. The leopard habitat expansion is $400,000 to $500,000, the costs depend on the scope of the project,” said Zoo Director Stephanie Williams.

One of their biggest fundraisers is the Brews Around the Zoo event held the second Saturday in April every year. The event is for adults only.

“You can come and enjoy craft beer. We have different stations throughout the zoo and we’ll have wine and seltzer. You’ll be able to purchase food and there’s live music. It will be a fun time,” said Williams.

The event is taking place at the Sanford Zoo on Saturday, April 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click HERE to learn more about the event and purchase tickets.

According to its website, “Brews Around the Zoo will feature beer stations with over 30 different craft beers and live music. Plus, a seltzer station and wine tastings!”

Your tickets include access to all beer, wine and seltzer stations around the zoo.

Everyone attending the event must be 21 years old and up.