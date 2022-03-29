🔓TELL US: How is inflation affecting you?

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., March 21, 2022. A majority of Americans say they don't blame President Joe Biden for high gasoline prices, but they're giving his economic leadership low marks amid fears of inflation and deepening pessimism about economic conditions.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Let’s face it, inflation is probably affecting just about every one at this point. Whether it’s gas prices, cost of groceries or paying rent, many are struggling to stay afloat.

The most recent inflation reading from the Consumer Price Index came in at 7.9%, recording the highest year-over-year increase since 1982. YIKES!

Here’s the breakdown from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics from year-to-year comparison of costs:

- Men’s clothing has increased 14% annually

- Chicken costs are up 10%

- Fish is up 13%

- Steak up 17%

- Used car costs are up 40.5% yearly

- New cars are up 12%

- Rental cars increased 29%

- Gas is up 40% (UGH!)

The latest episode of Solutionairies shares how community leaders are tackling the rising costs of goods and services, exploring solutions.

The full episode will be livestreamed Thursday March 31 at 7:30pm on Clickorlando.com, News 6+ and YouTube.

